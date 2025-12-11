Uncertainty over Bayelsa Deputy Governor’s health after sudden collapse

Ewhrudjakpo

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Anxiety heightened across Bayelsa State, on Thursday, following reports that the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, collapsed in his office and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Yenagoa.

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The incident, which occurred around 1:30 p.m., sparked immediate concern among government officials and members of the public.

Sources said Ewhrudjakpo suddenly slumped while attending to official duties, prompting an emergency response from his aides and security personnel.

He was initially taken to the hospital’s emergency unit before being moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Although no official confirmation has been given on the cause of the health scare, medical sources indicated that the situation may be linked to a possible cardiac emergency.

The FMC premises quickly became crowded as top government officials, politicians, and clerics trooped in to show solidarity and pray for his recovery.

As of the time of filing this report, the Bayelsa State Government had yet to issue a formal statement, leaving residents and stakeholders waiting anxiously for an update on the deputy governor’s condition.