Fire incident at Egbin Power causes supply disruption to Ikeja, Ibadan DisCos – TCN

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Wednesday explained that a fire incident at Egbin Power Plant has resulted in bulk electricity supply disruption to Ikorodu and Odogunyan 132/33kV transmission substations.

A statement by TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah said the fire incident occurred at the Egbin Power Plc at about 6:30 am on August 5, 2025, affecting TCN’s 150MVA power transformer at its Egbin Transmission Substation.

Mbah said the “fire, which originated from one of the power station’s service transformers owned by Egbin Power Plc, is directly connected to the 33kV side of one of TCN’s power transformers- a 150MVA 330/132/33kV Inter-Bus Transformer II.

“Investigations traced the cause of the fire to a faulty 33kV instrument transformer (CT/VT) installed by Egbin Power Plc, which was engulfed by fire. This ultimately led to the damage to a 150MVA power transformer belonging to TCN, causing oil leakage from the transformer due to a tear in its main tank.

“As a result of the incident, there is a temporary reduction in bulk power supply to Ikorodu and Odogunyan 132/33kV transmission substations, which supply IKEDC and IBEDC for some parts of its franchise areas, as well as Sagamu Line 1, Sagamu Line 2, and Maryland Line 2 on the 132kV network within Lagos State.”

She further explained that “at the time of the incident, a total load of 47MW was affected. This load was immediately diverted to the second available 150MVA power transformer within the substation, which is now operating under strain. Since then, the capacity deficit has increased and remains high, resulting in load-shedding across all affected areas.

“Please bear with us as we work diligently to replace the damaged transformer and restore normal power supply as soon as possible. TCN has already notified the IKEDC and EKEDC to assist in load management within their franchise areas. On our part, TCN is already making urgent arrangements to source the replacement transformer.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this is causing the two distribution companies and electricity customers in the affected areas and pledge to work hard to ensure full restoration of bulk supply to the substations in the shortest possible time”.