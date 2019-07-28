Politicization of Funke Olakunri’s Killing

ByIbidapo Balogun

Mutual suspicion, distrust and mistrust that have attended relationships between the major ethnicities in the country again reared their ugly heads recently.

It was in the way and manner some have related to the recent unfortunate killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunri, daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, by yet-to-be identified gunmen. This is not altogether unexpected in interactions among ethnic groups in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious federal system like our own.

As a matter of fact, ethnic conflict and distrust has been identified as the bane of our democratic experiments.

Even within the same ethnicity, political mistrust, suspicion and even deep tension are not unusual, not in the least among our people where these cleavages are sharp. This can be attenuated, however, if the various groups demonstrate understanding and accommodation of their peculiarities and differences and allow the rule of law moderate their relationships.

That criminality and banditry has reached an embarrassing level in recent times, raising the specter of insecurity in the land, is stating the obvious. The latest is the gruesome killing of Mrs. Olakunri. Travelling with her driver, maid and a few others two weeks ago on her way to Lagos, some gunmen reportedly emerged from the bush around Kajola on Lagos-Ore road and began shooting sporadically at the vehicles. She was killed in the attack. Many including this writer glimpsed her bullets-ridden vehicle at Baba Fasoranti’s compound in Akure, Ondo State early last week.

In the wake of that dastardly act, there have been claims and counter-claims as to who the perpetrators are. Are they robbers of herdsmen? This seemed a big question. Afenifere Spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, who broke the sad news to journalists, said based on accounts of witnesses, Mrs. Olakunri was mowed down by Fulani herdsmen who emerged from the bush, shot and killed her in the process. He said the deceased was travelling from Akure to Ore when her vehicle was attacked alongside others.

The police in the state, however, claim Mrs. Olakunri was killed by robbers operating along that road. Police spokesman in the state, Femi Joseph, told Premium Times that the incident happened at a spot between Kajola and Ore, where some hoodlums numbering about 15, attacked two vehicles, one Toyota Land Cruiser and one Camry. “The Land Cruiser was carrying five passengers, including the deceased, which we later identified as Funke Olakunri. They shot the woman; we rushed her to the hospital. But we lost her”. The police spokesman said he could not confirm if the attackers were Fulani herdsmen or not, noting that until an arrest was made, it would be difficult to identify the persons and where they came from.

Without waiting for the police to investigate, make arrests and get to the bottom of this heinous act, some writers, commentators and ethnic loyalists have reached a conclusion and gone on overdrive. In my view, it does n’t serve any useful purpose to not allow the police discharge their function conclusively before making conclusive statements on the killing. It’s only by strengthening the police and helping them perform their work well that we can make the desired progress in curbing the increasing wave of criminality in the land.

Criminality does not respect boundaries. Crime does not have colour, ethnicity or religion. No ethnicity or religious group is immune to it. A crime is a crime and criminals are criminals pure and simple. The profiling of any group as responsible for all the crime in the land is perilous. There are bad eggs in every group and all of us must join hands to fish out these bad eggs when they rear their heads by perpetrating criminality. We must allow the police crack the crime when it occurs and bring the perpetrators to justice.

On the killing of Mrs. Olakunri, this is precisely the point Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was making when accosted by reporters during his condolence visit to Pa Fasoranti in Akure. Asked by newsmen about the identities of the killers as he emerged from the closed-door meeting with Pa Fasoranti and family members, Tinubu said:”We must not use this incident to divide ourselves but we must use it as a cure to the security problem. I am extremely concerned about security, I don’t want a stigma, I can go through history of kidnapping in Nigeria and we know how and where it all started, there are a lot of copycats.”

He added: “How many years ago have we faced insecurity in the country? There are cases of kidnapping. Is Evans (Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike), who was arrested and made disclosures, also a herdsman?”

Making reference to Evans hit the sore point of some. They alleged Asiwaju was casting aspersion at the Igbo and trying to drag the race into the criminality mix. For the life of me, is it not a notorious fact that Evans is facing allegations of kidnapping and attempted murder of high-profile Nigerians in court for which he is being detained while some of his alleged victims have regaled the nation with tale of their ordeal in the hands of his gang? Some immediately framed Asiwaju’s statement from the prism of ethnicity and not the widely-known allegation against Evans for which he is facing trial. Meanwhile, for Asiwaju as it were, it was just another way to drive home the point that kidnapping did not start in the country today.

Again, one grumpy columnist lacking capacity for proper understanding and appreciation of critical issues and developments sadly interpreted that comments by Tinubu to mean he was defending Fulani herdsmen. This interpretation is over the bar. He can’t be the defender of the Fulani. The Fulani have more than enough people to defend them. In any case, on what basis has this kind of columnist, who is supposed to offer the public objective, reliable and mature opinions jumped to the conclusion that the crime was perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen without waiting for the findings of the requisite security agencies with the training and facilities to undertake the task? Any columnist who makes deceptively-authoritative assertions based on rumours and sheer emotions can certainly not expect to be taken seriously.

All the APC leader was saying is that a crime is a crime. It must be addressed wherever it reared its ugly heads. Like he said, the security concern and challenge must be faced squarely throughout Nigeria. The police have psychological, infrastructural, economic and other factors inhibiting their capacities to nip security breach in the bud before they are hatched or immediately track down perpetrators when they commit crime. This must be addressed by the authorities and all those concerned. Part of these problems Asiwaju drew attention to in the interview when he canvassed additional policemen, additional patrol and additional security reinforcement along Lagos-Ore road and various flash points across the country in order to put the criminals in check.

So significant was Asiwaju’s contribution to the conversation on the killing of Mrs. Olakunrin that a national newspaper, Daily Trust, thought it apposite to commend the APC leader in its Thursday, July 18, 2019 editorial on the killing. In that editorial, among other things, the newspaper said: “One cool head around belonged to APC National Leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. During a condolence visit to Pa Fasoranti, Tinubu decried how the incident was politicized by those who linked it to herdsmen. He said the security challenges in the country are worrisome and need to be properly addressed but he advised that herdsmen’s issues should not be used to divide the country. The irascible Fani-Kayode however said Tinubu was “becoming a slave to his ambitions” and accused him of “absolving herdsmen as Funke’s killers.”

The highly-authoritative newspaper added: ”We commend Bola Tinubu for his words of wisdom in advising against profiling certain Nigerians for particular crimes. Every ethnic group in Nigeria harbours some criminals as well as law abiding people. We must allow the police to conclude their investigations and apprehend the culprits in this heinous murder. Even then, the culprits’ entire ethnic group, whichever it turns out to be, cannot be collectively blamed for the murder.”

There is hardly anything more to add!

Vanguard