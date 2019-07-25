Police arrest AK-47 supplier in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo—Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, have arrested a supplier of AK-47 rifles in Taraba State.

The state Commissioner Police, Alkasim Sanusi, paraded the suspect yesterday, with eight other suspects, including kidnappers, at the headquarters of the Command in Jalingo.

Narrating how the suspect was apprehended, Sanusi said he usually crossed from Plateau to Taraba state.

According to the Police boss, “a team of SARS arrested the gun supplier, who also revealed the identity of the buyer.

“Currently, investigation is still ongoing to gather more information from them, which will enable us arrest others and mop up the arms.”

Members of a kidnap syndicate headed by an old man was also among the suspects paraded.

Sanusi said the old man uses young boys as foot soldiers to demand ransom from his victims.

His words: “The old man buys them SIM card and gives them the number of the victim.

“They will call the victims to demand ransom if they don’t want to be kidnapped. One of their victims, who was brave, informed us about it and when the young boy went to pick the ransom, we apprehended him.”

