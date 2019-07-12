By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—FORMER Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), yesterday, urged Nigerians to be involved in tackling insecurity by providing helpful information about strange faces in their areas to relevant security agents, saying government could not do it alone.

The former Head of State spoke with newsmen after a courtesy visit to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State in his Agodi office.

Gen. Abubakar said: “You see, you cannot leave the issue of peace alone to the government. Each and every one of us have a role to play in trying to ensure that you pass any information that you think will be helpful when you see strange faces in your area. It is your duty to report such individuals.

“The government, in return, must try to provide adequate economic base for individuals in trying to make them comfortable so that it will make live comfortable for them so that they will not have any problems or time to cause trouble.”

While congratulating Governor Makinde for emerging victorious in the last governorship polls in the state, he urged him to deploy his wealth of experience in the private sector to the governance of the state.

“Certainly coming from the private sector into governance, you are coming with a wealth of experience in the private sector. So, I am absolutely sure you will deploy that experience in governing the state”, the former Head of State said.

In his remarks, Governor Makinde restated his commitment in the provision of adequate security for lives and property of residents of the state.

He said: “I visited the Oyo State Security Trust Fund office because we are trying to have a deep appreciation of what we have on ground. We will start seeing changes in the security architecture of the state.”