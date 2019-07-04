Breaking News
No Eagles player in CAF Best 11 for group stage

No Super Eagles player has made the CAF Best XI after Group stage of the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. This comes as no surprise following the below-par performance of the Nigerian players in their three group games, winning two games and losing one to minnows Madagascar.

And not surprisingly, Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has made the Best XI list.  The Swansea-owned player was selected by the Technical Study Group in a three-man attack which included Mohammed Salah of Egypt and Senegal’s Sadio Mane.

Jordan has scored two goals- one of the 11 players who are joint scorers after the first round of the competition-in three matches.

He was named Man of the Match in the opening 2-2 draw with Benin in Ismailia.

Compatriot Mubarak Wakaso was picked as one of eight substitutes.

