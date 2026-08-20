WAFCON 2026: Cameroon lead selection with four players in best XI

The best players of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) have been recognised with the unveiling of the tournament’s Best XI.

Cameroon and Malawi dominated the selection, while Algeria, Morocco and Zambia also had representatives in the team.

Cameroon goalkeeper Michaely Bihina was selected between the posts, while the defensive line features Algeria’s Ines Belloumou, Morocco’s Nohaila Benzina and Hanane Aït El Haj, alongside Cameroon’s Myriam Nyadjou.

The midfield comprises Cameroon’s Monique Ngock, Malawi’s Temwa Chawinga and Algeria’s Marine Dafeur.

Malawi’s attacking threat was further represented by Tabitha Chawinga, who joins Cameroon’s Marie Ngah and Zambia’s Barbra Banda in the forward line.

Cameroon’s Valentine Nguele was named head coach of the Best XI following her team’s impressive campaign.

WAFCON 2026 Best XI

Goalkeeper: Michaely Bihina (Cameroon)

Michaely Bihina (Cameroon) Defenders: Ines Belloumou (Algeria), Nohaila Benzina (Morocco), Myriam Nyadjou (Cameroon), Hanane Aït El Haj (Morocco)

Ines Belloumou (Algeria), Nohaila Benzina (Morocco), Myriam Nyadjou (Cameroon), Hanane Aït El Haj (Morocco) Midfielders: Monique Ngock (Cameroon), Temwa Chawinga (Malawi), Marine Dafeur (Algeria)

Monique Ngock (Cameroon), Temwa Chawinga (Malawi), Marine Dafeur (Algeria) Forwards: Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi), Marie Ngah (Cameroon), Barbra Banda (Zambia)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi), Marie Ngah (Cameroon), Barbra Banda (Zambia) Head Coach: Valentine Nguele (Cameroon)

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