Nigerians take on Senator Abbo for assaulting sales girl in Abuja

Nigerians have continued to react to the assault on Sales Girl in Abuja by a Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Senator Elisha Abbo

The video shows the angry senator assaulting a sales girl, (a nursing mother) at a sex toy shop in the Wuse 2 area of Abuja.

Below are some of the reactions on Twitter.

In the presence of a @PoliceNG officer, The youngest Nigerian Senator Elisha Abbo, representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, assaults a lady. This is an outright abuse of power. He must be prosecuted and recalled.#StepDownSenator#SenatorElishaAbbo pic.twitter.com/TZ5zVF35NX — ‘kunle Oyadeyi (@KunleOyadeyi) July 2, 2019

This is not about his age.

This is not about his party.

This is not about where he was. The issue is that he assaulted another person. Male or female is not the concern. Assault of any kind is not justified.#SenatorElishaAbbo @PoliceNG @NGRSenate pic.twitter.com/RKvLWiZgqU — Emmanuel Love (@klexintl17) July 3, 2019

Protesters have converge opposite @PoliceNG HQ to submit petition to IGP #SenatorElishaAbbo pic.twitter.com/JmMVK9oHQi — Black Man (@AdeniyiSnr) July 3, 2019

4. Imagine if dis story wasn’t caught on camera, would u believe d victim if she tells her story say next year? U would most likely ask how a sitting senator would go into an adult shop in broad day light to beat women….#SenatorElishaAbbo @NGRSenate @PoliceNG — Jowosimi Eniitan. (@JoeSpeaks4) July 3, 2019

I hear the police cannot find that Senator. Did he vanish into thin air? No more ridiculous stories. That man should face the legal consequences of his actions. Enough is Enough! #SenatorElishaAbbo — Eimeekay (@eimeekay) July 3, 2019

Who knows the video might be edited to get an an innocent Senator.

The court of Law has the final say.

Don’t judge without hearing the other side. NDIARA NDIARA 😂😂😂😂#Senatorstepdown#SenatorElishaAbbo pic.twitter.com/JnWSyjOQg7 — Just-Ice (@lordairo) July 3, 2019

This bleachy beast, jheri curled-head dishonourable being deserves no place in our Senate. He should be jailed! Jail #SenatorElishaAbbo pic.twitter.com/IyKGRctRtf — Elabor Joe Agbebaku (@ElaborJoe1) July 3, 2019

@ElishaCliff I learnt you are HiV Positive, how true is dis?…@OfficialPDPNig, @atikuis it true dat ur senator is a carrier? If yes, he need to be jailed for life for trying to infect dat lady with d virus#SenatorElishaAbbo pic.twitter.com/VHIxIU4OJY — Ejanafish (@Ejanafish4real) July 3, 2019

Since last week, it’s like God opened the GATES OF SENSES to Nigerians which is why we’re now strong enough to know how to fight for justice. I love this energy we’re using to fight #SenatorElishaAbbo, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA issues and the other atrocities 👏 pic.twitter.com/XfuIDkdjQG — Gozi Oleks (@GoziOleks__) July 3, 2019

The sad thing is that, she was beaten by someone that’s suppose to pass a law against such act, watched by a policeman that’s supposed to protect her against such unspeakable act. Shame on Senator Elisha Abbo #ElishaAbboMustPay #SenatorElishaAbbo pic.twitter.com/1HpiogkXtS — Duke of Ibadanland 🇳🇬🇱🇷 (@omoba_scholes) July 2, 2019

I wouldn’t mind contributing to the legal team that’s ready to take up the #SenatorElishaAbbo case. We must be resolute and ready to spend money to save this country — ayeni tolulope (@xstersy) July 2, 2019