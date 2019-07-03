Breaking News
Nigerians take on Senator Abbo for assaulting sales girl in Abuja

9:29 am

Nigerians have continued to react to the assault on Sales Girl in Abuja by a Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Senator Elisha Abbo

Elisha Ishaku Abbo

The video shows the angry senator assaulting a sales girl, (a nursing mother) at a sex toy shop in the Wuse 2 area of Abuja.

Below are some of the reactions on Twitter.


