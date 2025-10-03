Alleged rape: ‘I’m not in Police custody’ – Senator Abbo refutes allegation

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- SENATOR Ishaku Elisha Abbo, who represented Adamawa North Senatorial District in the 9th and beginning of the 10th Senate, has said that he is not at the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja as being alleged.

The Senator also denied reports linking him to raping a 13-year-old Secondary School pupil in June this year.

Recall that media platforms reported yesterday that the embattled Senator was in Police custody over the alleged rape of a 13-year-old Secondary School pupil on the strength of an accusation levelled against him by the mother of the allegedly raped teenager.

In a swift reaction on Friday morning in Abuja, Senator Abbo refuted the allegation in its entirety, describing it as baseless, unfounded and mischievous.

Senator Abbo, who reacted through a telephone conversation with some journalists covering the Senate, said he was in his Abuja residence (Katampe extension) throughout Thursday and not within a police station, let alone police custody.

He said, “The said report is handiwork of my political detractors. It is an orchestrated smear campaign to disturb my peace by political enemies.”

Senator Abbo who however admitted that he recently reported desperate move of a female money monger in his direction to the Police who requested for N5million from him, said, “I personally reported the desperate female money monger to the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), where both of us were later invited for questioning, only for me to be reading or hearing completely different story several weeks after now.”

Speculations surfaced online on Thursday alleging that the ex-lawmaker was in police custody following accusations that he sexually assaulted a minor at his Katampe residence in Abuja on June 29, 2025.

The victim’s family also claimed that Senator Abbo repeatedly tried to silence them by sending money to the girl’s father, and further alleged that Senator Aishatu Binani, the 2023 Adamawa governorship candidate, visited them to dissuade them from pursuing the case.

The latest controversy adds to a string of scandals that have trailed Abbo’s political career.

Also, recall that in 2019, the Senator made national headlines after a viral video showed him assaulting a woman at a sex toy shop in Abuja, just as he was also previously accused of attempting to blackmail a married woman with an alleged sex tape.