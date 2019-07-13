NEPC, experts urge MSMEs, exporters to leverage on digital marketing

Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), who export their products have been advised to leverage on the various e-platform tools to ease the process and maximise the sale of their products abroad.

This advice was given by Mr. Babatunde Faleke, South West Regional Coordinator of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, at a one-day workshop organised for exporters and MSMEs to leverage on e-commerce as a tool to enhance market access.

Speaking at the workshop, Faleke reiterated the importance of getting the right e-platform to attract customers to their products and knowing the right target audience. According to Faleke “Having a website is not enough, but getting the right e-platform is what is important and you can attract customers into buying your products. You have to equally understand who your targets are.”

Faleke further said, “There is market segmentation, if your target are the kids, there is a site to visit. If it is the youth or the elderly, there are appropriate sites to go. Somebody above sixty might not be keen on Facebook but on Google search. The social media is massive and it is the main thing people are using to sell and promote their products.”

Corroborating Faleke, a digital marketing consultant, Mr. Moses Ololo emphasized on the specific people to be targetted and the appropriate e-platform to use.

Moses said: “There are specific people you need to target and there are tools to use. Some countries are in need of certain products and there are different tools to search for these people to get them to buy your products.”

He explained: “If you are targeting a company or a procurement officer, it can be done through LinkedIn. With a LinkedIn account, you can actually search for them, get their information and send an e-mail to them.”

The one-day workshop was free for the participants as part of activities of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council to further encourage and promote export trade.