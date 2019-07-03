My 2nd term team must be formidable – Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, reiterated his commitment to chose a crack team to deliver his electoral promises in his second term in office.

The president also said it was not an easy task to market his administration in the last four years because of the unpopular things he was doing, facing vested interest and powerful individuals.

There have been agitations in some quarters that a month after the president started his second term in office, he has yet to name his cabinet.

But the President, who had audience with the Buhari Media Organisation, BMO, led by its chairman, Omoniyi Akinsiju, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said his administration was growing from strength to strength, despite efforts by some persons to drag the government backward.

Buhari said he was determined to end security challenges facing the country and make it a peaceful and prosperous, even as he reiterated that he was resolute in his promise to leave Nigeria better than he met it.

The president, who told the BMO that it fought a good fight and won the race in the just concluded elections, said: “Our government continues to grow in strength and will place a firm foundation for future generations.

“While there will be those who are determined to drag us back to the bad old days, your visit is timely. It is a exactly a month ago that I was sworn in for a second term in office. The task ahead for the four years will require a formidable team.”

He described BMO as a key communication in the information management asset to his administration.

He said: “Your efforts have been commendable. I cannot thank you enough for your sacrifices during the first part of our journey.

“We have just come off a rigorous campaigns during which I visited all the 36 states of the federation campaigning, seeking the votes of Nigerians and telling them what we have done in the last four years.

“I campaigned on three simple premises not different from those of 2015. To tackle insecurity, promote economic diversification and to fight corruption. Fulfilling these three promises are fundamental to taking Nigeria to the next level.

“I assure you that I am resolute on fulfilling these promises and will leave Nigeria a far better place than when we came.”

Speaking earlier, chairman of the BMO, Akinsiju, said: “The organisation regularly commissions the writing and publishing of newspaper opinion articles and press statements to elucidate and amplify government programmes and clarify on socio-economic and political issues being undertaken by the administration.

In the delegation was Tunde Thompson, who was imprisoned by the administration of then Head of State, Muhammadu Buhari, under the draconian Degree 4 of 1983.