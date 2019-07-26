Mide Martins, Nkechi Blessing, others star as reality TV show ‘Voice to Fame’ begins tomorrow

By Ayo Onikoyi

Episode 1 of the first pidgin English dubbing competition, ‘Voice to Fame’ featuring a host of celebrities including actress Mide Martins, Charles Okocha aka Igwe 2Pac, Nkechi Blessing and others, will start airing from this Sunday July 28,2019 on Leading Digital pay TV network, StarTimes.

The 13-episode show will be aired from 7:30 to 8:00pm on Orisun, ST Yoruba and Area 10 with a late broadcast at 9;00pm on ST Dadinkowa.

The show will see eight contestants competing against celebrities, for a chance to win a grand prize of N2 million and will feature the re-enactment of classic movies and TV plays, Rap battles and lip-sync taken from clips of movies and TV shows with focus on vocal delivery and demonstrative facial expressions.

Short videos sharing platform, VSKIT has announced its partnership with Digital cable TV, StarTimes, to host the maiden edition of ‘Voice to Fame’, a dubbing competition in Nigeria.

Inspired by the dual notions of dubbing and acting, Voice to Fame will connect with Nigerian audiences and seek to deliver a wonderful audio-visual feast with the most expressive voices and the most creative acting.

The show is a combination of dubbing and acting where all stars will compete by using their voices to tackle challenging lines and dub new life into classic films and television clips. StarTimes subscribers will understand and enjoy the power of great performance. The competition will also be open to viewers on StarTimes ON.

Vanguard