Makinde restates commitment to turn security architecture around in Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said on Wednesday that his government intends to quickly turn around the security architecture of the state in order to drive home foreign investors.

Makinde, according to a statement made available to journalists by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, said that he would relaunch the State’s Joint Task Force on Security, code-named ‘Operation Burst,’

The governor, who said these during a visit to the headquarters of the Operation Burst, maintained that he would relaunch the outfit within his first 100 days in office so as to guarantee investors of a peaceful and conducive environment.

He said: “Let me use to opportunity to appreciate the good work you have been doing in this state. For us in Oyo State, you have allowed our people to have confidence in your outfit. I asked people to give me complaints about the outfit but they were neither here nor there.

“This administration has four main pillars with Agric value chain as a key aspect to promote foreign investment. But we will be very limited in our drive if people come here and they do not have a conducive atmosphere to do their business.

“What is there for us to do is to redesign the security architecture to ensure adequate security for our people. Nobody will invest in an atmosphere of insecurity.

Makinde says “The challenge of herdsmen and farmers, kidnapping, killings will basically make the environment more challenging.

“We appreciate the fact that if we want to achieve all the other pillars we have mentioned, the security needs to be taken seriously. We have a lot of work to do as regards security.”

Governor Makinde further said: “I am in a hurry to bring investors to Oyo State and I want them to see a new dawn and a new Oyo state.

“I am disposed to beef up this outfit and ensuring that you have enough men to help you and you can always count on us that we will take your welfare seriously.”

