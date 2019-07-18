Killers of Ogun couple confess: We killed them because they recognised us

By Daud Olatunji

Ogun State Police Command has arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a couple in Shagamu area of the state, with the suspects saying they committed the act because the couple recognised them (robbers).

The late couple, Mr. James Olaosebikan, 72, and his wife, Esther, 68, were murdered by armed men, who stormed their abode at KM 54, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Shagamu, on June 30.

Their son, Joseph Olaosebikan, had told policemen at the Shagamu Police Division that the assailants accessed the house through the ceiling, from where his parents were hacked to death.

Explaining how the suspects were arrested, the Command’s spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said: “Upon receipt of the complaint, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, gave a matching order to the DPO of Shagamu Division, SP Okiki Agunbiade, to fish out the killers within the shortest possible time.

“In compliance with the directive, the DPO and his men embarked on technical and forensic investigation of the case and their efforts yielded positive result on July 12, when three members of the gang—Ibrahim Uthman, Aba Abdulkareem and Abdulhamid Ibrahim— were apprehended.”

During interrogation, the suspects, according to Oyeyemi, confessed to being members of a robbery gang.

One of the suspects, Abdulkareem said: “One of our members, who is still on the run, invited us to rob the couple and another shop close to them. But on getting to the house, the couple recognised one of us. That was why they were killed.”

Meanwhile, the CP has ordered the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, to take over the case for proper investigation.

He also directed that the fleeing member of the gang be brought to book within the shortest possible time.

Vanguard