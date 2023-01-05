The suspects

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Eight suspects, including a couple, are currently explaining to the Police in Ogun State how they lured, killed, butchered and sold the body the parts and organs of a female friend.

They told the Police that after killing her, they cut off the head, legs and the two hands, which they sold to ready buyers.

“We sold the legs for N30,000, while the heart was sold for N50,000 to Akeem Bello,” they told the Police.

They also drained her blood into a container.

However, the person that bought the head is still at large.

Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun and Salawa Oyenusi Ajalorun are the couple involved in the kidnapping, killing and dismembering of 26-year-old mother of two, Oyindamola Adeyemi.

The other suspects are Lukman Oladele, Kayode Ibrahim, Bello Akeem, Alebiosu Adebayo, Fatai Rasheed and Fatai Jimoh.

According to Abimbola Oyeyemi, Ogun State Police Command spokesman on Wednesday, late Adeyemi’s neighbour, Ojo Omolara, lodged a report at Obalende Divisional headquarters, Ijebu-Ode.

She told the Police that her neighbour, Adeyemi, left home since the morning of Wednesday 28th of December 2022.

She added that Oyindamola did not return home and her phone had since been switched off.

They drained her blood

The police spokesman said: “Since it was not 24 hours yet, she was advised to come back later.

“But the following day, been 29th of December 2022, while a team from Obalende Division were on routine patrol, the dismembered body of a lady was discovered by the road side and it was taken to a mortuary.

“Fortunately, the mortuary is a stone throw from the house of the deceased and one of the mortuary workers, who knew about the missing person, called the attention of her family to come and have a look at the body brought by the Police.

“On getting there, Omolara was able to identify the body by the bra and underwear, since her head was already chopped off.

“Having identified the body, the DPO Obalende Division, SP Murphy Salami, mobilised his crack detectives and embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation, which led them to Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun, a herbalist in whose possession the deceased’s phone was recovered.

“He was promptly arrested, and a search warrant was duly executed in his house, where a container full of human blood, later discovered to be that of the deceased, was recovered.

“His arrest led to the apprehension of his friend, Lukman Oladele, in whose house the legs of the deceased were also recovered.

“They both made confessional statements which led to the arrest of other suspects who are buyers of the different parts.

How they killed her

“On interrogation, Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun and Lukman Oladele confessed that the deceased was lured to the house of Taiwo, who happened to be her man friend.

“As soon as the victim entered, she was pinned down by both Taiwo Olutufese and Lukman Oladele and they subsequently strangled her.

“After killing her, they cut off the head, legs and the two hands which they sold to buyers to be used for money making rituals.

“According to them, the legs of the deceased were sold for N30,000, the heart for N50,000 to Akeem Bello, while the person who bought the head is still at large.

“The suspects confessed further that the victim was the third persons they had killed in such gruesome manner.”