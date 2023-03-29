Ogun Police arrest two suspected kidnappers, rescue two victims

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Operatives of Ogun State command of the Nigeria Police, have arrested two suspected kidnappers in Bisodun village in Obafemi/Owode local government area of the State.

The police also rescued two kidnapped victims were rescued from them.

The image maker of the State command of Nigeria Police, Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to newsmen in a statement he made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects; Mohammed Bello and Mohammed Bashiru were arrested following a distress call received from Bisodun village at about 8 pm that kidnappers have invaded the community.

He added that a couple, Mr and Mrs Ojo had been abducted by the hoodlums.

Oyeyemi said, “upon the distress call, the DPO Owode Egba division, CSP Olasunkanmi Popoola raced to the scene, where he met the local hunters who have already mobilized in large number to confront the kidnappers”.

“The policemen, together with the hunters stormed the forest in search of the kidnappers and their victims”.

“While combing the bush, the kidnappers suddenly opened fire on the rescue team which the security men responded to, but one of the hunters was unfortunately hit by the bullet”.

“Having been overwhelmed by the firing from the police and the hunters, the kidnappers abandoned the victims and ran for cover”.

“The abducted victims and the injured hunter were rushed to the hospital, but the hunter, Adebare Ramoni, gave up the ghost while receiving treatment”.

“At about 10 am in the morning, there was an information that the suspects were sighted somewhere in the bush, consequence upon which the Area commander, Owode Egba, ACP Adeniyi Adedeji, led teams of policemen to the scene and together with the hunters stormed the bush and successfully apprehended two amongst the kidnappers”.

“The two arrested suspects have been identified by the victims as members of the gang who abducted them”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, who commended the local hunters for their support, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti-kidnapping unit of the state Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation.

The CP also sympathized with the family of the deceased hunters and pray that God will give them the fortitude to bear the unfortunate death.