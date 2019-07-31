Breaking News
Just in: President sacks justice minister, Brahim

Algeria’s Interim President, Abdelkader Bensalah, has sacked Justice Minister, Slimane Brahim, the presidential office said on Wednesday without giving an explanation.

Abdelkader Bensalah, Algeria’s Interim President
The move comes amid weeks-long street protests against the government and demands for the removal of key officials from the era of the former president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was forced to resign nearly four months ago.

Bensalah has appointed Belkacem Zeghmati to replace Brahim, a presidential statement added, according to Algeria’s state news agency, APS.

Zeghmati previously served as a public prosecutor.

In April, Bouteflika, who ruled Algeria for 20 years, resigned after weeks of nationwide protests and under pressure from the powerful military.

Since then, demonstrations have continued in the North African country demanding an overhaul of the political system.

Several Bouteflika-era officials and businessmen have since been investigated over alleged corruption in different cases. (Dpa/NAN)

Vanguard

