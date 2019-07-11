It’s difficult for us to make fuel available at N145 per litre – NNPC

By Jeremiah urowayino

The group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Mele Kyari has said that it is very difficult to make fuel available at N145 per litre.

He made this known yesterday during a courtesy visit to Ahmed Lawan, the Senate president, at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

According to Kyari, the cheap price of petrol encourages smuggling.

“The N145 per litre fuel price regime in Nigeria runs against the N350 per litre most of the other West African countries operate, encouraging smuggling,” he said.

“It is even very difficult for us to make the product available at N145.”

The GMD, who was accompanied by Maikanti Baru, his predecessor, said the corporation would work closely with the national assembly to ensure quick passage of the bills that would encourage the growth of the oil and gas sector.

In his submissions, Baru said the visit was meant to canvass the Senate’s support for the quick passage of the Deep Offshore Amendment Bill which has the potential of boosting federal government’s revenue by about $5 billion per annum.