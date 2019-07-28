 Insecurity: Northern Govs to convene summit on Almajiri

—I’m going ahead with Ruga settlements, says Zamfara gov

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—IN a bid to tackle insecurity in the North, the 19 Northern Governors have planned to organize a summit on the Almajiri system of education in the zone.

This is as the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, said that his administration will go ahead with the Ruga Settlements policy initiated by the Ministry of Agriculture to tackle herders/farmers conflict.

Speaking to State House correspondents at the weekend after the two days Presidential Policy Retreat at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong, said that one of the things that dominated discussions at the retreat was how to tackle insecurity.

Lalong, who is the Governor of Plateau State said that the Northern Governors were also planning to organize economic summit with the aim of securing the zone economically as well as tackle the challenges of insecurity in the zone.

