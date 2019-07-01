Halogen set to unveil brand transformation to digital group

By Etop Ekanem

The management of Halogen Security Company Limited, Nigeria’s foremost security risk solutions company, has concluded plans to formally unveil details of its transformation into a digital group, offering technology centred security risk solutions.

The brand launch event, which is scheduled for Friday, July 5 in Lagos, is expected to attract Halogen’s top clients, notably CEOs, and other invitees from top multinational businesses across different sectors of the economy, regulatory agencies, industry associates and a cross section of Halogen staff.

The Halogen transformation unveiling event will also be used to launch Halogen Group’s six operating companies.

Speaking on the grand unveiling of its transformation, Halogen’s Group Managing Director and CEO, Wale Olaoye, said: “For nearly three decades, we have had the honour of being trusted by a vast majority of Nigeria’s top businesses, public organisations and individuals, as their preferred security risk solutions provider.

“Their trust and their satisfaction with our differentiated solutions delivery approach have made us Nigeria’s and indeed, West Africa’s most sought after security company. With Halogen’s transformation, we are yet again staying true to our tradition and heritage of innovation leadership.

“In this journey of radical redefinition, our singular focus and goal has been the complete rebuilding of Halogen, in step with the increasing complexities and changing nature of security risks in today’s digitally connected, open and continuously volatile world.”.

Olaoye noted further that, with the transformation, Halogen has invested aggressively in developing the infrastructure and tools to provide end to end security solutions that comprehensively address the security risks, which businesses and individuals, and indeed the whole nation face today.

With the evolution of a digitally connected, open and continuously volatile world, security risks and needs have changed in step with deep and radical changes in lifestyles and business dynamics.

Halogen further explains that in response, it embarked on an aggressive program of business re-engineering, necessitating deep and profound changes in the way the company designs and delivers security risk solutions. “We are poised to further deliver world class valued solutions across the security industry’s value chain. At this moment, our commitment is to changing the direction of the business to where the global pendulum of security dynamics is swinging.”

In all, the Group has competence in people risk management, physical security, electronic security, virtual & cyber Security, telemetrics, travel security, outsourcing, background checks and polygraph examination. Other areas of Halogen’s focus are security education inclusive of raining- for organizations, businesses, government establishments and individuals.

According to Halogen Group, its value proposition of safety in an open world enables it to provide comprehensive security protection, with a view to enabling every individual be all they can be. For this reason, Halogen Group describes its reason for being in a 3-prong mantra; to propel achievement, to forestall threats and to take away the burden of security-related anxiety. To achieve these, the company listed 3 pillars – knowledge, technology and emergency response capabilities as central to its solution delivery approach.