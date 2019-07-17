Gunmen abduct Zamfara Budget Director, kill deputy

By Wole Mosadomi

Zamfara State government has confirmed the kidnap of Hamza Salihu, its Director of Budget.

Yusuf Idris, Director-General of Press Affairs to Governor Bello Matawalle, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.

According to him, Kabiru Ismail, the state’s Deputy Director of Budget, was killed during the incident while two others were kidnapped alongside Salihu.

The incident was said to have occurred near Kachia in Kaduna State, while they were on their way to Akwanga in Nasarawa State on an official trip.

The governor expressed sadness over the incident, describing it as “terrible and disturbing.”

The statement said: “Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has described as terrible and disturbing, Sunday afternoon’s abduction of the state’s Director of Budget, Alhaji Hamza Salihu, along with two other persons near Kachia in Kaduna State, while on their way to Akwanga in Nasarawa State on an official trip.

“It is very unfortunate that while efforts are being strengthened to stop banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other crimes peacefully without any bloodshed, some bad elements that have chosen to remain unrepentant will still use security uniforms to stop and kidnap unsuspecting law-abiding citizens.”

Also, a lady was said to have been shot in the leg and abandoned at the kidnap scene in a pool of blood by the abductors.

This is coming as the suspected kidnappers of the sister-in-law to Chief of Staff of Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe, and another lady, weekend, are reportedly demanding for an undisclosed ransom.

It was gathered that the kidnappers stormed Kagara town, headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area of the state, shooting sporadically to scare off passers-by before abducting the duo on the street.

It was, however, gathered that no life was lost neither was there any injury sustained during the attack.

Contacted, spokesman of the State Police Command, DSP Muhammad Abubakar, confirmed the incident, adding that the Command is on top of the story.

