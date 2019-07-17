Google equips digital marketers with training, certification

By Prince Osuagwu

Google has introduced a certification training roadshow for digital marketing agencies based in West Africa. The training which kicked off weekend, in Lagos, recorded the attendance of about 400 marketers.

The participants ranged from digital planners, strategists and account managers and each was equipped with the tools needed to develop their expertise and capabilities on the Google Ads Platform. Subsequent Google certification training sessions for digital marketers are scheduled in Accra, Ghana, tomorrow, as well as in Abuja, Nigeria, later.

The bootcamp for digital marketers aims to equip participants with the fundamentals of performance and brand marketing using the Google Ads platform to drive better performance and results for their clients’ portfolios.

Some of the topics treated included: Shaping a Search Strategy for your advertiser: Mobile Measurement principles; Shaping a video strategy for your advertiser: Video Formats and Shaping a Search Strategy for your advertiser: Creative Excellence, among others.

Google Partners Lead for Nigeria, Tolulope Akinyele, said with worldwide digital ad spend predicted to reach more than $375bn by 2021, digital marketers are positioned at the core of any business that needs to stand out from the clutter in a fast-moving digital world.

Akinyele said: “Digital marketers need to be equipped to develop cutting-edge strategies to take their clients’ businesses to the next level in this post-digital era. Eligible agencies will receive Google Ads certification as well as access to our agency growth programmes. In addition to training on the Google Ads solution and platform, digital marketers and agencies will obtain Google certification and access to the Google agency community.”

She said the certification means they can demonstrate that Google recognises them as experts even as the training part-qualifies them to become Google partner agencies and earn the Google partner badge.

