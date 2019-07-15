Galooli Nigeria partners Pan African Towers on data solution

By Rotimi Agbana

Innovator of end-to-end solutions for remote asset performance management, Galooli Nigeria, has signed on Pan African Towers as part of its partners to deliver data solutions through its Remote Monitoring Systems, RMS.

Director of Sales and Business Development, Galooli Nigeria, Festus Agbonifo, said: “We know what it means to have power failure and invest so much on diesel. Start-off businesses would have issues around investing and sustaining power, and we want to ensure that for every business sector we are reducing the capital expenditure, which is centred on providing and supplying power to those businesses.”

Leehu Hacohen, Group CEO, Galooli Power said: “Part of the objectives of the remote monitoring system is to increase security. Like having trackers and other devices that should be integrated into the solutions to enable the client to earn the visibility of what is going on in his site because what you cannot see, you cannot manage.”

Also, Wole Abu, CEO Pan African Towers said: “Partnering with a company like Galooli that has some good reputation is a milestone for us, it validates what we have always said that we would grow our business by partnering with the right people, who have the right product, at the right price, so that we can all offer good products to Nigeria and all our markets.”