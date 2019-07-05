By Chioma Obinna

Worried over the safety of Nigerian roads, the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, and Old Mutual, a premium financial services company, yesterday, harped on the need to make the roads safe for users.

Meanwhile, the organisations have held the second quarter retreat tagged: “Towards a Better Road Safety Administration and Management in Nigeria” for officials of Lagos and Ogun states FRSC Zone RS2 as part of efforts at ensuring road users and vehicle owners plying the roads are safe.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, Assistant Corps Marshal Zonal Commanding Officer, RS2 Lagos, Samuel Obayemi, said the life of every Nigerian on public roads was FRSC first priority.

Obayemi who said it was important for the corps to dialogue on improvement on quality service delivery also noted that communication and education was key in maintaining the rules and regulations.

On his part, the Learning Manager, Old Mutual Nigeria, Olu Okunnu, said the company’s partnership with FRSC and other agencies was to see how they could support agencies to ensure lives of Nigerians are safe while driving.

He further explained that Old Mutual was established over five years ago in Nigeria and has partnered with some law enforcement agencies in Nigeria, including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, among others.