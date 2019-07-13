Fasoranti’s daughter’s death: We deplore this dastardly act – Obasanjo

We deplore this dastardly act and seize this opportunity to call on governments at all levels to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that our security agents vigorously pursue and find the perpetrators of such heinous crime and make them face the full weight of the law.’ Cheif Olusegun Obasanjo has said as decried the death of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Reuben Fasoranti, a leader of Afenifere, Yoruba socio-cultural organisation.

Obasanjo in a condolence message sent to Fasoranti, Obasanjo said “Nigeria as a whole is diminished by the manner of Funke’s death”.

He said “I received, today, the tragic news of the death of your beloved daughter, Mrs. Funke Olakunri, who was killed by some suspected Fulani herdsmen,” Obasanjo wrote.

“This is a worrisome development in our polity, especially, at a time when all well-meaning Nigerians are preaching tolerance and political accommodation in national politics. I must say Nigeria as a whole is diminished by the manner of Funke’s death.

“We deplore this dastardly act and seize this opportunity to call on governments at all levels to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that our security agents vigorously pursue and find the perpetrators of such heinous crime and make them face the full weight of the law. We must, together, find solution to all acts of insecurity in the country, particularly acts of banditry, kidnapping, robbery and killing by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Vanguard

“As you mourn the tragic loss of our very dear Funke, please be assured of the sympathy and profound sorrow of many others like me who are saddened by the manner of her demise, especially as she still had a lot to contribute to the nation and her family to which she was highly devoted.

“Let me also implore you to be strong for the entire family. I pray that God Himself will comfort you and sustain the whole family in this hour of painful trial. And may the soul of the dear departed rest in perfect peace.

“Because I have to be in Morocco, I am sending a delegation of Otunba Oluwole Fasawe and Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola with this letter and to personally deliver my condolence.”