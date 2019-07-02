Everybody, except Shehu, is fit for next match – Rohr

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr revealed that SC Paderborn 07 fullback Jamilu Collins will be available for selection when they play their next game at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ola Aina was deployed as a left-back in all the group matches only because Collins had been on the sidelines after suffering a training ground injury on June 21.

‘’I am still confident because we have everybody now fit only Shehu perhaps. We have recovered Collins, our left-back with a left foot,’’ said Rohr.

‘’We will be able to have Ndidi in good fitness after 45 minutes of rest, Iwobi is very fit so, one more match today for Ighalo, ninety minutes and Musa also, we’ll have more rhythm in the offensive department.

‘’Now we are waiting for our opponent, we don’t know yet. We are preparing very well for the next match, I am still confident because I have a team who can play much better than they did today.’’

The Super Eagles could face Ghana in the round of 16 and Rohr was asked if his team can get the job done against their West African rivals.

The former Bayern Munich defender said : ‘’We can meet a good team, even if you are first you can meet a very good team. You can meet a team like South Africa.

‘’We have to win the next game, we have to qualify to the next round, I am confident. We don’t know our next opponents, we analyze our mistakes today and then analyze our future opponents.’’