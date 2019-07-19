DPR to sanction oil, gas producers without data

By Udeme Akpan

THE Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, has concluded plans to sanction oil and gas producers that fail to upload their production data into its official platform.

Speaking yesterday in Lagos at the sensitisation workshop organised by DPR on National Production Monitoring System (NPSM) for oil and gas operators’ compliance officers, Mr Ahmad Shakur, the Acting Director, said that about 75 compliance officers of oil and gas operators attended the workshop.

Shakur, who was represented by Mr Akpomudjere Okiemute, Assistant Director, Management Branch of Upstream, said that the purpose of the engagement was to ensure full compliance to production and export data upload into DPR’s official platform.

He said that such collective platform would deepen stakeholders understanding of the operations and relevance of NPMS to the nation.

[READ ALSO]

Shakur stated: “NPMS is a web-based platform that provides rapid and efficient electronic data collection database and reporting system, which is envisaged to replace the paper-based reporting.

“The NPMS project implementation includes two pilot exercises where DPR collects real-time data at source (one land-based terminal and one Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO).

“The pilot established that independent real-time monitoring improved the quality of surveillance which enabled national rollout to all other terminals during the project implementation phase. The system was also proven to facilitate surveillance, production reporting and forecasting.”

He added: “We have observed over the years that some companies are yet to comply fully with the data submission via the NPMS portal in contravention of the provisions of Section 43 and 52 of the Petroleum (Drilling and Production) regulations of 1969 as amended.

“The agency has set up a compliance team with the task to drive monitoring and ensure full compliance with data submission via the platform. Operating companies were invited to submit two compliance officers dedicated to handle NPMS matter to ensure continuous upload of production data into the platform as required. Going forward the operators would also be held liable for non-compliance.”

VANGUARD