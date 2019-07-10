Delta to set up education endowment fund – Okowa

As Okowa bags maiden “Prof. Austin Uwandulu” award

Delta State Governor, Senator DR. Ifeanyi Okowa has disclosed that as part of efforts to move the education sector forward, the state government would soon establish an Education Endowment Fund for schools in the state.

The governor who disclosed this on Wednesday in Asaba at the Annual Conference/General Meeting of the Institute of Strategic Management, Nigeria Delta State Chapter, explained that since the education sector was the backbone of any society, the state government was to set up an Education Endowment Fund to ensure that Deltans have access to quality education under a conducive learning environment.

Senator Okowa was conferred with the maiden “Professor Austin Uwandulu Strategic Management Award” in recognition of his strategic and pragmatic leadership qualities.

According to him “The education sector is very vital to our economy as there, is the breeding ground where our doctors, lawyers even future governors are groomed and nurtured and if we are faced with recession again subventions to schools will be reduced and maintenance of our schools and ensuring that our students get the best education will be restricted but if our schools had Endowment funds with or without the allocations the schools will be well taken care of so with that in mind, the state government will soon be establishing the Education Endowment Fund for schools across the state “.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare also emphasized the importance of partnership between the state government and the private sector to improve the economy of the state.

He explained that the development of any sector could not be achieved by the government alone but required the input and support of the private sector.

“ Our economy although recovering from a recession can only improve when investments are brought into our country and policies that will strategically strengthened our economy are implemented. As a government we have been doing our very best to improve our economy and strengthen our infrastructure but we cannot do it alone, we not only need the partnership of the private sector but we have to ensure that policies that have been strategically designed to improve our economy are implemented”, the governor said, adding “We do not just need strategists, we need to make policies that are innovative and is in line with global trends”.

He commended the Institute for organizing the conference saying “this meeting is timely and it is my belief that at the end we will have more solutions to tackle the challenges facing our economy”.

The National President of ISMN Dr. Emman Oyeka stated that the conference was designed to discuss innovative ways to address the economic challenges facing the country adding “we need outside the box ideas that will radically improve our economy”.

Delivering the lecture on the theme of the Conference:-“Unlocking Opportunities For Economic Development in Nigeria In Line With Global Trends :A Strategic Approach” Mr. Michael Uwaechie explained that growing the economy would not only involve the partnership between the state government and the private sector, human capital development but ensuring that policies that will ensure the development of the economy to be implemented and seen to fruition.