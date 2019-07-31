Breaking News
Translate

Cormart goes into tech PVC glues

On 3:16 amIn Technologyby

By Juliet Umeh

An innovative chemical company, Cormart Nigeria Ltd, recently launched a new resin-based PVC adhesive for plumbers for effective action.

According to Cormart who is also a member of TGI Group, the new tech adhesive, VinkoGit, produced in Nigeria, is a special glue used for joining PVC pipes, a key material in plumbing and construction.

Tackling the scourge of air pollution in Nigeria(Opens in a new browser tab)

It believes the tech product is set to replace imported PVC glues in Nigeria, which are more commonplace.

The company’s General Manager, Dr. Johannes Flosbach said: “VinkoGit is an absolute premium product in its category, and it is of a higher quality than most of its imported counterparts.”

He added that the company also intends to increase local production of many of its product offerings.

He said: “We have a strategy to replace imported products with quality locally produced chemicals. We have a dedicated research and development, R&D department that continuously seeks to improve the quality of products by introducing better alternatives into the market.”

Tana Adelana, Jide Kosoko, DKD , others star in ‘Rant Queens’(Opens in a new browser tab)

Also, the Business Unit Head of Cormart’s Adhesives Department, Mr. Thiruvalam Diwakar, explained that customers like the quality of the new adhesive and sales have already exceeded expectations.

He added that they have partnered with the Plumbers Association of Nigeria and also carried out trade sensitisation programs across Nigeria, which have been very successful.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.