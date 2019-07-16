Buhari replies Obasanjo, others, says those criticizing him are not patriotic

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday took a swipe at those criticising him on the insecurity situation in the country, saying that they were not patriotic.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo had on Monday written an open letter to President Buhari accusing him of not doing enough to tackle the increasing rate of insecurity in the country among other challenges.

But receiving the National Executives of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, BCO, at the Presidential Villa Abuja, the President said that those criticising the isolated cases of insecurity in the country were not patriotic Nigerians.

According to him, countries around the world were facing one security challenges or the other.

He also pointed out that there were new challenges of banditry and kidnapping around the globe.