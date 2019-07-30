Breaking News
Buhari loves Imo, says Uzodinma

By Vincent Ujumadu

Owerri—Imo State governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has said President Muhammadu Buhari has shown his love for Imo State by nominating Emeka Nwajuba as a minister.
Uzodinma spoke in Owerri, through his Director of Media and Special Duties,  Declan Emelumba, adding that Nwajuba should use the opportunity to uplift APC and be a good ambassador of Imo people.

He also commended Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu on his recent issuance of certificate of return and urged him to protect and defend Imo people at the National Assembly.

“APC in Imo State expect nothing less than grade A  performance as minister and should always remember that to whom much is given, much is usually expected,” he added.

