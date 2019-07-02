‘Buhari has done more than Jonathan, Obasanjo, others’

By Nwafor Sunday

The Chairman of the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), Chief Niyi Akinsiju, Tuesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari has achieved more compared to the various achievements recorded by his predecessors, (Goodluck Jonathan, Musa Yaradua, Olusegun Obasanjo, others), during their respective regimes.

Mr Akinsiju who led a delegation of the organization to the state house, listed some of the key milestones of Buhari’s administration to include resuscitation of railway, road, housing projects, and initiating a social security platform that had catered for about 12 million Nigerians

Akinsiju said the revolution in the agricultural sector was historical with evidence of lifting many farmers out of poverty, assuring the President that BMO will work to propagate achievements of the second term, already branded Next Level.

However, in his reaction, President Buhari averred that old ways would no longer work, nothing that Nigeria as a country needs departure from the past in order to achieve economic and political growth.

He equally promised to pursue inclusive and participatory growth that would create opportunities for all.

Buhari assured Nigerians that his administration will leave Nigeria better than when it came to power by focusing on the tripod of tackling insecurity, promoting economic diversification and fighting corruption.

“Fulfilling these three promises is fundamental to taking Nigeria to the Next Level. I assure you that I am resolute on the delivery of these promises. When we leave, Nigeria will be a far better place than when we came,’’ the President said.

He said efforts were made in the last four years to return Nigeria to path of sustainable growth, especially in re-energizing the economy, appreciating BMO for its diligence and sacrifices in ensuring effective communication with Nigerians, despite distractions.

“It is not an easy job to sell this administration’s successes: we are doing unpopular things in the face of powerful individuals and taking on vested interests who are accustomed to the corrupt old order.

“But we must do things the right way; if we promised change, then we must deliver it, regardless of whose interest we touch. There must be a manifest departure from the old order,’’ he noted.

The President, who commended the organisation for supporting his vision since 2014, and propagating the achievements of the administration since 2015, said he remains committed to ending the challenge of insecurity in the country.

“One message that is dear to me, that I urge you to propagate, is that I am determined to end the security challenges we face as a country, and make Nigeria a peaceful and prosperous country,’’ he added.