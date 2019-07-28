By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- GOVERNORS of South East geopolitical zone, on Sunday, resolved to establish forest guards to tackle issues of insecurity in the zone and to compliment community policing programme of the federal government.

They also insisted on their earlier position that there was no land for RUGA settlement in the zone, but in the instead opted to fund cattle rearing business and other forms of agricultural practices for their people interested in any of the programmes.

Other resolutions of the Governors forum after their meeting in Enugu included to clear up to 50 meters into bushes along roads in their localities to have clear views of roads ahead as another strategy to combat insecurity.

Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum, SEGF, and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi who read the communique said that the forum also resolved to address safety of fuel Pipeline route to the NNPC depot in Enugu to ensure that pumping of petroleum products resume at the depot in the shortest possible time.

It also commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state for his interventions to ensure that Akanu Ibiam International airport in Enugu is elevated to enviable status.

“However, we are highly concerned about the deplorable state of the airport runway and we plead with the federal government to consider our numerous requests in reconstructing the runway to enhance the safety of our people.

“The forum noted that Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi states have abundant oil and gas reserves which have not been fully explored. The forum, therefore, call on the federal government to show more commitment and commence intensive exploration and development of oil and gas resources in these states of the South East,” Umahi stated.

He further disclosed that they were working on distribution of gas pipelines in the zone through the Nigeria gas company; as well as it is considering security proposal from Motorola company limited.

The forum while calling on the federal government to take more meaningful action on Enugu-Onitsha road, and other federal roads in the zone, equally commended the steady progress on the second Nigeria Bridge project.