Tinubu is a blessing to South-East, says Umahi

Umahi

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a God-sent blessing to the South-East geopolitical zone, citing what he called unprecedented attention to infrastructural development in the region.

Umahi urged the people of the South-East to be grateful to President Tinubu for the ongoing transformation of road infrastructure, noting that several long-neglected projects are now receiving renewed attention.

The minister made the remarks during a press briefing with journalists and contractors in Enugu after inspecting ongoing federal road projects across the South-East.

According to him, many roads in the region were previously death traps before the intervention of the Tinubu administration.

“President Bola Tinubu is a blessing to the South-East. Many of the roads were nightmares before his attention. All these long-standing challenges are now being addressed,” Umahi said.

He described the President as “the Biafra the South-East has been agitating for,” adding that the scale of infrastructural development in the region speaks for itself.

“All the nightmares on our roads will soon come to an end. And who is doing it? President Bola Tinubu. That which has been expected has come to pass. For me, that is the Biafra we are looking for. What he is doing in the South-East is visible; even if you are in darkness, you will feel it because the roads are being paved,” he stated.

Umahi disclosed that the Federal Government has banned mining activities within bridge corridors nationwide to protect critical infrastructure. He said patrol boats would be deployed to enforce the ban, alongside the provision of two vehicles to the police for highway monitoring, with a monthly maintenance support of N3 million from the ministry.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to safer highways, noting that CCTV cameras and solar-powered lighting would be extended beyond bridges to cover federal highways nationwide.

“We have already commissioned CCTV installations at the Third Mainland Bridge and the Second Niger Bridge. Our deployment of solar lights and CCTV will not be limited to bridges; it will cover all federal highways,” he said.

The minister revealed that the CCTV project at the Third Mainland Bridge cost N480 million and is part of broader efforts to enhance surveillance and road security.

Umahi, a former governor of Ebonyi State, also provided updates on major road projects in the South-East. He said the 48-kilometre Asaba Heartland Road rehabilitation project, valued at N48 billion, has recorded significant progress, featuring reinforced concrete pavement and extensive drainage infrastructure.

“Mr President gave us an intervention fund of about N50 billion, which we paid to the contractor. Although we raised concerns about the pace of work, we are satisfied with the quality,” he said, directing the contractor to introduce night shifts to accelerate delivery.

He confirmed that China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCCC) is handling a 17.5-kilometre bypass project at a cost of N179 billion, with 30 per cent of the contract sum already paid. According to him, the ministry is targeting 50 per cent completion for commissioning by President Tinubu on April 20.

Describing the Enugu–Onitsha road as “very troubling,” Umahi commended President Tinubu for reviving the long-neglected 107-kilometre dual carriageway project, which was initially awarded to MTM under a tax credit arrangement valued at N202 billion. Due to economic realities, the project was later de-scoped to align with available funds, with MTM having executed works worth about N50 billion so far.

He said the project is being handled by MTM, Nigercat and RCC, with the first phase scheduled for completion by April 28. Solar lighting installation is ongoing, with the first five kilometres expected to be completed within two weeks.

Umahi expressed concern over delays and poor supervision by CCCC on the Second Niger Bridge Bypass section, warning that the ministry would issue a formal notice to the contractor, copying the financing bank, to accelerate work within 60 days or face contractual sanctions.

He added that CCCC has completed 61 kilometres of the Enugu–Port Harcourt highway and is finalising additional sections.

The minister issued a firm directive against road rework, declaring: “No place in the country should asphalt be removed from our roads again.”

He ordered that future road designs must include concrete shoulders and stone base with cement stabilisation to prevent premature failures.

Umahi also disclosed that the Enugu–Ebonyi road is currently being reconstructed by the Federal Government, while the Enugu State Government is dualising part of the corridor from the airport junction to the state boundary. The N180 billion project will be executed in phases, with the first phase expected to be completed within the year and the second phase extending into 2026.

He referenced other projects, including the Benin–Asaba corridor, which he said is still at the conceptual stage, adding that a report and site visit would be conducted before the end of the month.

The minister praised contractors SKC, NYJCAT and RCC for their performance on various sections, while noting that some areas require corrective actions.

He commended President Tinubu’s commitment to the South-East, describing the administration’s efforts as restoring hope and infrastructure stability in the region.

Responding on behalf of stakeholders, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement for the South-East, Mrs Chioma Nweze, applauded the road projects, noting that they have improved travel time and boosted economic activities across the region.

She described the interventions as transformative and expressed gratitude for the Federal Government’s renewed presence in the South-East after decades of neglect.