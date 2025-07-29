Umahi@62: The resurrection of South East roads, essence of leadership

By Dennis Agbo

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi’s birthday celebration, last Friday, was almost marred by a calculated attempt by Kano state politician, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who accused the federal government of marginalizing the Northern parts of Nigeria in the delivery of the roads infrastructure by the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The attack, even though looked directed to President Tinubu, was actually a direct affront on the Federal Ministry of works, which its present leadership rests on Engr. Umahi who is not known for biased allocations nor cries for burden of responsibilities.

Indeed Kwankawso’s allegation was not the first time that Umahi was being put on the lens by the so-called northern irredentists who erroneously have the feeling that Nigeria should start and end with them.

The last time these northern elements barked at Umahi, a native musician in the north, Jadda Garko, accused him of doing more roads in the south than in the north. But Umahi is one that cannot be cut napping on duty, he has his statistics and he immediately gave it to them. At that time, Umahi opened a record that indicated that out of the 2,735 kilometers of roads by the Renewed Hope legacy, 1,414 kilometers were domiciled in the north while the south had 1,321 kilometers. Therefore, the Kwankwaso renewed accusation continues to expose the northern hypocrisy against every southern leadership of Nigeria.

In responding to Kwankwaso, Umahi said he considered the NNPP stalwart’s statement as desperate, grave misleading information made intentionally to deceive Northerners and to pretend that Kwankwaso loves the North more than any other leader from the North. Umahi told Kwankwaso that he wants to inherit the position the late President Mohammadu Buhari held in northern Nigeria, but cannot be deceived such as the pretentious Kwankwaso has decided toga in his borrowed gown.

Umahi however used the opportunity to reel out in summary some of the jobs that the Tinubu administration has been doing in the past two years in the six geopolitical zones of the country. The motive for this writing, therefore, is that Umahi started the scorecard with roads in the south east geopolitical zone and was very brief on it. I therefore wish to explain in detail how the Umahi-led federal ministry of works has resurrected moribund roads in the south east, roads that were abandoned for decades and which made the zone ask if they were still a part of the country, Nigeria.

Engr. Dave Umahi has wiped away the tears of Ndigbo in their previously alleged infrastructural neglect and has turned around the previous transportation hiccups in the south east to acceleration arena. Umahi said that in the South-East, he inherited almost no project, but that today, his ministry has the Enugu to Onitsha road project ongoing, and so is the Enugu to Abakaliki road. Yes, indeed, these are all true but for the interest of south east residents who may not clearly understand the enormity of work that Umahi is doing, they should pause for a while at Abakpa junction and see the traffic decongestion solution going on around the 82 Division command, where a flyover is being done to wipe out completely the perennial gridlock in that junction.

Umahi is replicating the Ebonyi example across Nigeria. As Governor of Ebonyi state he tarred almost, if not all the roads in the state, both in the townships in the hinterlands and this is not an exaggeration, otherwise anybody in doubt shout should visit the Salt State where the Umahi legacies are still as conspicuous as northern stars. In Ebonyi State, Umahi projected the future and built the infrastructure of tomorrow, such that his predecessors would be left to do other things as Governors and not bother about airports, flyovers, market developments, roads, hospitals, water and even human capital developments.

In Enugu, the new Artisan Bridge along the Enugu Port Harcourt collapsed, causing confusion on the road to the south-south states, but it did not take time for Umahi to come to rescue and thoroughfare has since returned on the economically viable road. Kwankwaso should go and verify from his brothers whom he once came to visit there in Enugu.

Just like he introduced the cement pavement technology on roads in Ebonyi state, Umahi has brought the technology to Enugu with the left flank of the Enugu-Onitsha road now being reconstructed with the cement technology. The minister has no patience with contractors who give excuses for delay in work or low performance. He did not show mercy with the MTN who gave many excuses in its handling of the right wing of the 82 Division of the Enugu-Onitsha road and were forced to do justice to the road and on record time.

I’m taking time to enumerate these achievements of President Bola Tinubu in the south east so that Rabiu Kwankwaso could do the same in his North West geopolitical zone since the Ministry of works available record indicates that the Renewed Hope legacy has more roads infrastructure in the northern region that in the south. Progress is steadily ongoing at Second Niger Bridge, serving both Delta and Anambra states. The Igbo man is enterprising and blessed with God-given wisdom, and What Ndi Igbo seek is fairness, Nigeria that treats every zone equally. But like Umahi once said, the South East is witnessing a new wave of federal attention and infrastructure development under President Tinubu. While cries of marginalization used to dominate conversations in the South East, the current administration has made significant progress in addressing long-standing concerns about infrastructure and appointments.

On the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, the minister recently inspected the ongoing construction of the expressway, specifically Section III (Umuahia-Aba), which is a critical component of the South-South zone’s infrastructure development. At the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Umahi directed that the second carriageway of the expressway be constructed using concrete pavement technology, citing it’s durability and cost-effectiveness; The Nenwe-Nomeh-Mburubu-Nara Road in Enugu State is one of the several initiatives aimed at improving the region’s infrastructure.

One other critical road infrastructure is the Nsukka-Ikem -Nkalagu Road that remained abandoned and impassable for over 30 years. Umahi as Governor of Ebonyi state rehabilitated the Ebonyi state section of the road from Nkanlagu junction to the Enugu state boundary. He constructed two major concrete long span bridges on the roads and was even keen on completing the road beyond Eha-Amufu up to Ikem in Enugu state. Now as a minister, he has continued with the Ebonyi River bridge in Eha-Amufu already completed while he is about moving to connect the deplorable Eha-Amufu road to Ikem and straight up to Obollo-Afor and Nsukka.

At the Ikot-Ekpene-Aba-Owerri road, Umahi announced that the remaining part of the road would be completed using concrete pavement, while he terminated the contract for Amanwozuzu-Umuomi-OrieAmakohia road reconstruction due to negligence and incompetence.

On a final note, the essence of leadership is in result production. When Mr. Sullivan Chime was the Governor of Enugu, the people yearned for a constitutional amendment that could allow Chime to stay for a third term in office or even more, if it was possible. The people of south east are currently in such demand, asking President Tinubu to ensure that he does not tamper with Umahi as works minister because what they once lamented about have either been resolved or on the verge of complete resolution. The people are doffing their hats for both Tinubu and Umahi as the minister turned 62 years of age. Happy Birthday Senator Engr. David Umahi!