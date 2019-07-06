Africa Cup of Nations last-16 result in Egypt Saturday (aet denotes after extra time; all kick-off times GMT):
[AFCON 2019] Starting XI: Nigeria vs Cameroon(Opens in a new browser tab)
At Alexandria Stadium
Nigeria 3 (Ighalo 19, 63, Iwobi 66) Cameroon (holders) 2 (Bahoken 41, Njie 44)
Playing later
At Cairo International Stadium
Egypt v South Africa (1900)
AFCON 2019: Super Eagles to face Guinea, Madagascar, Burundi(Opens in a new browser tab)
Sunday
At Alexandria Stadium
Madagascar v Democratic Republic of Congo (1600)
At 30 June Stadium, Cairo
Algeria v Guinea (1900)
Monday
At Suez Stadium
Mali v Ivory Coast (1600)
At Ismailia Stadium
Ghana v Tunisia (1900)
Played Friday
At Al Salam Stadium, Cairo
Benin 1 (Adilehou 53) Morocco 1 (En-Nesyri 76) aet
Benin win 4-1 on penalties
At Cairo International Stadium
Senegal 1 (Mane 15) Uganda 0
Make some noise for the #TerangaLions !!🎉
The second team to officially join the quarter-finals..👏😍#TotalAFCON2019 #UGASEN pic.twitter.com/ugVowPVyxE
— AFCON 2019 (@AFCON2019) July 5, 2019
Full Time
Nigeria 3-2 Cameroon #NGACMR #AFCON2019
— AFCON 2019 (@AFCON2019) July 6, 2019
Ose! Ose o!! Ose Baba!!!#Benin produced a major surprise to beat Morocco 4-1 on penalties and book a quarter-final spot at the AFCON for the first time.#TheSquirrels 🐿 dressing room celebration in YORUBA. 😍 #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/0KVcXCT2Gi
— Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) July 6, 2019