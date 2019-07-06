Breaking News
Africa Cup of Nations last-16 result

Africa Cup of Nations last-16 result in Egypt Saturday (aet denotes after extra time; all kick-off times GMT):

At Alexandria Stadium

Nigeria 3 (Ighalo 19, 63, Iwobi 66) Cameroon (holders) 2 (Bahoken 41, Njie 44)

Playing later

At Cairo International Stadium

Egypt v South Africa (1900)

Sunday

At Alexandria Stadium

Madagascar v Democratic Republic of Congo (1600)

At 30 June Stadium, Cairo

Algeria v Guinea (1900)

Monday

At Suez Stadium

Mali v Ivory Coast (1600)

At Ismailia Stadium

Ghana v Tunisia (1900)

Played Friday

At Al Salam Stadium, Cairo

Benin 1 (Adilehou 53) Morocco 1 (En-Nesyri 76) aet

Benin win 4-1 on penalties

At Cairo International Stadium

Senegal 1 (Mane 15) Uganda 0

