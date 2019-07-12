Boxing: Samuel Peter Confronts Fury

Nigerian boxer, Samuel Peter, a former WBC heavyweight champion. will meet Hughie Fury, a cousin of superstar Tyson Fury today Friday, at the King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia.

Reports have it that the bout will be on the undercard for Amir Khan’s showdown with Billy D

Fury has lost to Joseph Parker and Kubrat Pulev over the past 15 months but bounced back in his last outing by knocking out Chris Norrad in style.

‘The Fist of Fury’ will be looking for another impressive showing as he strives to claim another shot at a world title against the Akwa Ibom-born veteran boxer.

Ahead of tonight’s fight, the 24-year-old Brit says: “The losses I’ve had just experience for the future. I’m a lot stronger now, a lot fitter.

“I was messing around [in the win over Norrad], taking my time. At this level, it’s easy for me.”

On his aging opponent, Fury explains: “To be fair, he was the only one who would take the fight.

“We offered this to everyone and they all turned it down. It wasn’t just a case of ‘let’s get Samuel Peter’ – all different heavyweights said ‘no’ but he stepped up and took the fight.

“I remember him being a name when I was growing up watching the sport.

“I’ve always heard of Samuel Peter, he’s been around for what seems like decades. It’s good to get him in the ring.

“He’s a big puncher too, all heavyweights are dangerous, you just have to be in there to have a chance of landing one. They say power is the last thing that goes. But we are well prepared for him and I’m looking forward to it.

“This will be my second fight this year and hopefully I can get out another two or three times again before Christmas. Being active and fighting regularly is the key now.”

Vanguard