By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang has ordered the arrest of two policemen in the state for allegedly taking money for bail.

Those arrested were an Inspector and a Sergeant who, it was gathered, extorted the sum of N60000 from one Mrs. Love Mbachu and two others at Ogidi in Idemili North local government area of the state

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident said after reading the WhatsApp message, ordered an investigation into the report after which the two policemen were arrested.

According to the PPRO, the CP had directed the ACP X SQD to recover the money within 12hours and ensure that justice was done in the matter.

“In compliance with the CP’s directives, the policemen involved have been arrested and the N60,000 also recovered and handed over to the victims. The case is under investigation after which the defaulters will be tried in the orderly room”, the PPRO said.

Haruna added that CP Abang had warned that any police officer in the command caught in any manner of extortion would not be spared, insisting that adequate disciplinary action would be taken against such a person.

He also urged members of the public to desist from offering money to policemen no matter the pressure and advised that any such demand should be reported to the police headquarters for necessary action.

Vanguard