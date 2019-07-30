Art X Lagos returns in November 2019

By Prisca SamDuru

ART X Lagos, West Africa’s premier international art fair, is set to return for its fourth annual showcase. Launched in 2016, the illustrious event has since become a cornerstone of the Lagos art calendar, drawing in local patrons and a host of international collectors, curators and critics each year.

The 2019 edition of ART X Lagos is expected to undergo several major changes in order to fulfill its commitment to providing a truly unique cultural and lifestyle experience for the wide variety of audiences that attend the fair. The first major change is that the fair will be moving from the Civic Centre, to a new, larger venue which will be revealed in September.

In addition to its exciting program of specially curated projects, interactive projects, talks, and live events, the 2019 edition will also see a number of other changes like inclusion of ART X Modern, a section of the fair dedicated to the pioneers of African modern art in the 20th Century; a Performance Art section; and an increase from 18 exhibiting galleries to 26 galleries.

Founder, Tokini Peterside said: “2019 marks a dynamic and exciting year of growth for ART X Lagos. Our change in venue will enable us to diversify our programming, expand our audience and offer a totally unique and fresh experience to our broad audiences that attend the fair. Each year we strive to make ART X Lagos better than the last, and we continue to devote ourselves to displaying a powerful overview of the creative output across Africa, providing a global platform for a wide cross section of galleries and artists to engage with international and local audiences. ART X Lagos in 2019 is set to be bigger, better, and totally different from what people have experienced over the past three years, providing a truly memorable experience for all of our guests.”

The prize returns for 2019, renamed as the Access Bank ART X Prize, is now open for applications until Friday , 16th August. The prize exists to bolster the efforts of emerging artists who have demonstrated a commitment to careers as professional visual artists, and to contribute to the burgeoning contemporary art sector in Nigeria.

The selected winner will receive a three-month residency at Gasworks, London; N1.5 million towards an ongoing project; a solo presentation of said project at ART X Lagos; mentoring from industry professionals and networking support to realise, promote, and contextualise the project.

Vanguard