Armed attack on Nigerian army base : military source

Armed men on Monday launched a car bomb attack on a Nigerian army base in western Niger near the border with Mali, a military source said.

Bandits on motorbikes carried out the assault with “two car bombs” near the town of Inates, the source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The volatile region is a major base where Nigerien soldiers are trained to serve in a UN peacekeeping mission in Mali.

Earlier this month, 18 members of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara were killed in a joint operation by US, French and Niger troops in the same area.

Niger is one of a number of poor, fragile countries in the Sahel region that have been hit by a jihadist revolt.

Various insurgent groups operate in its west and north, while Nigeria’s Boko Haram is present in the southeast.

The country is part of the so-called G5 Sahel group set up to manage a coordinated response to the jihadist insurgency.

The United States has a big base for drones in the northern city of Agadez and Niger recently gave the Americans permission to arm their drones.

The French also have a military base near Niamey airport and another at Madama in the north.