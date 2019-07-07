AFCON 2019: Edo fans urge Eagles to buckle up

Benin – Soccer fans in Benin, have urged the Super Eagles to buckle up, if they intend to win the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) competition in Egypt.

A cross section of those who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Benin, said that the cup is not out of the reach of the Eagles if they can be more tactical in their matches.

While commending the Eagles on their victory against Cameroon on Saturday, the fans called for more connection between the midfielders and the attackers.

A fan, John Omoruyi, said though there was more seriousness in the team’s approach in the match against Cameroon, he, however, said that more needed to be done for the team to move beyond the quarter finals.

He appealed to the technical crew to give Samuel Chukuezie more playing time in the competition.

“I must commend the team for its victory against Cameroon on Saturday; there was much improvement in the match compared to the group stage.

“The team must however work hard to further improve in all the departments of the game, especially the link between the midfield and the attack,” he said.

Another fan, Ogun Omotola, corroborated Omoruyi’s claim saying that the coveted trophy is not out of the reach of the Eagles.

omotola, however, called for more determination from the players.

While noting that the team’s opponent in the quarter finals, South Africa, are familiar foes that could be beaten by the Eagles, especially with the spirit with which they beat Cameroon, he called for more tactical discipline in the team.

“Yes, we can and should win the cup for the 4th time if we continue with the same run of play that saw us defeating Cameroon. All we need is more aggressiveness and determination on the part of our team,” he stated.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles, on Saturday, defeated Cameroon 3-2 to advance to the quarter finals of the AFCON where they will meet South Africa who defeated host Egypt 1-0. (NAN)