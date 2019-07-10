Abuja elites gather at the dome for US envoy

By Chris Onuoha

The prestigious Summit Restaurant at The Dome in Abuja came alive last week as the crème of the Nigerian elite converged to celebrate, and welcome, the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of the United States of America, Ambassador Excellency, Kathy Fitzgibon to a dinner.

Ambassador Fitzgibon who returned to Nigeria to another tour of duty was entertained to a light evening of good music with dinner supplied by Chef Prince and his team at The Summit Restaurant.

She was received on arrival by Senator Ben Obi, Chief Executive Officer of The Dome, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo and his wife Gina among other dignitaries.

Amb. Fitzgibon in her brief remark at the warm reception accorded to her spoke glowingly of Nigeria and said it was good to be back to the country. “I think I have just discovered a new hangout spot in Abuja,” says Amb Fitzgibon referring to The Dome.

The evening was ignited with light music which led the elite audience into a cocktail of assorted choice wines . The Highlight of the evening was a Rare and Private Tasting Experience of one of the most Luxurious Cognac in the world LOUIS XIII and it was hosted by LOUISXIII Brand Ambassador to Nigeria. Mr. Eddie Madaki.

Arrays of bigwigs at the dinner include the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi; Former Nigerian Foreign Minister, Chief Tom Ikimi; former Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Chief Dubem Onyia; former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Onyema Ugochukwu and Chairman of DAAR Communications, Chief Alegho Dokpesi.

Also present was former Minister of National Planning and Economic adviser to the president, Prof. Osita Ogbu and his wife; former Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chudi Offodile; former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Senator Biodun Olujimi; former Minister of Health, Prof. ABC Nwosu; Former Deputy President of the Senate of the Federal Republic, Senator Ibrahim Mantu; Senator Uche Ekwunife and former Governor of Edo state, Chief Lucky Igbinedion among many other friends of The Dome.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Okonkwo spoke of the transformation of the restaurant as the preferred elite hangout, urging them to take advantage of the improved services and offering to enjoy maximum entertainment.

“The transformative work at The Dome came with it some added options for relaxation and body therapy management. These include the Camelot Spa, Noni’s Pizza, Bowling Alley for games, BodyTrust Health and Fitness Gym and Bar as well as the Francis Hotel which offers a luxurious option for business and leisure travelers with Twins Café options for work-on-the-go folks,” says Okonkwo.

Also speaking, Sen. Obi, who is popular as Ojeligbo, said it was good that Amb. Fitzgibon was back and had re-connected with old pals. While welcoming her, he said Nigeria will always be home to Amb. Fitzgibon.