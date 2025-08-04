Thought leaders gather in Abuja for Ike Abonyi’s new books

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi

Abuja is set to host a high-profile event on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, as prominent intellectuals and political figures come together for the public presentation of two significant books by celebrated journalist Ike Abonyi. The event will take place at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, spotlighting critical reflections on Nigeria’s democratic journey and political landscape.

The two books, The Bubbles of Nigeria’s Democracy: The Musings of a Nigerian Journalist and Wadata Wonders: Memoirs of a Partisan Journalist, delve into Nigeria’s political evolution and Abonyi’s extensive experience as a journalist and political insider. Abonyi, a respected media professional, has held key editorial positions including Group Political Editor and News Editor of THISDAY Newspapers, as well as pioneer Deputy Managing Director of New Telegraph Newspapers.

A keynote address entitled “How Did We Get Here?” will be delivered by Chief John Nnia Nwodo, former Minister of Information and recent President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, setting the tone for a rich dialogue on the nation’s progress.

The books will be critically reviewed by Mr. Martins Oloja, a veteran journalist and former Managing Director of The Guardian Newspapers. The event will be chaired by Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, a veteran banker and 2023 PDP presidential aspirant, who will lead a panel of distinguished guests and political stakeholders.

Senator Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, is expected to serve as Chief Book Presenter, while Governors Peter Mbah of Enugu State and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State will act as Co-Presenters. Additionally, governors from Imo, Adamawa, Zamfara, Taraba, Delta, Cross River, Bayelsa, and Osun states are slated to attend.

The event will also feature a notable gathering of former governors, including Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Peter Obi (Anambra), Achike Udenwa and Ikedi Ohakim (Imo), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Lucky Igbinedion (Edo), Ibrahim Idris and Idris Wada (Kogi), Sam Ortom and Gabriel Suswam (Benue), among others.

Leaders from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), including former National Chairmen, members of the National Working Committee (NWC), and current and past figures from the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), are expected to participate. The occasion will also draw members of the National Assembly, past and present, fostering a nationwide conversation about democracy, governance, and party politics.

Ike Abonyi describes The Bubbles of Nigeria’s Democracy as a collection of his weekly political columns published over more than a decade in New Telegraph and Global Upfront Newspapers. Wadata Wonders offers an insider’s view from his role as Media Adviser to two PDP National Chairmen and head of the party’s publicity rescue team at its national secretariat over a four-year period.

This event promises to be a significant forum for reflection and discussion on the state of Nigeria’s democracy and political future.