Abia community calls for structured vigilance group

By Anayo Okoli & Ugochukwu Alaribe

WORRIED by rising insecurity in the country, Ikwuano community in Abia State has called for the setting up of a well-structured vigilance group to monitor security in the area and compliment the effort of the Police.

The community also called on the Ikwuano Local Government to constitute a security committee made up of all the security heads in the council and the vigilante heads in the four clans that make Ikwuano, for effective crime fight.

Rising from an enlarged meeting of the umbrella union of Ikwuano community, Ikwuano Development Union Federated, they stressed the need for security and welfare of the people of the area.

A communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and signed by the President-General of the union, Chief Anyadiegwu Uzondu, and the Publicity Secretary, Chief Chinkwe Ndimele, urged all indigenes of the area to be security conscious and report promptly any suspicious movement to the Police and other security agencies as well as the traditional rulers.

The communiqué made reference to the advice given to all towns unions by the Alaigbo Development Foundation on the need for all Igbo communities to be security conscious and defend themselves against violent attacks, urging their people to adhere strictly to it.

… as Police burst kidnappers’ den

In a related development, Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, in Abia State, has burst a kidnap hideout and arrested four suspects at Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

The gang was said to be behind the abduction of the Manager of a lubricant producing company in Osisioma Ngwa area.

Among the four suspects arrested was a nursing mother, wife of the gang leader that cooks for the gang and their victims.

It was gathered that the gang, which operates with a green-coloured Toyota Sienna, had created tension in the city as they abduct victims in broad daylight without firing a shot.

Acting on a tip-off, SARS launched a manhunt for the gang, leading to the arrest of the suspects who led men of the SARS team to their hideout.

Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ene Okon, commended the SARS Commander, SP Obioguru Johnbull, and his men for their gallantry and urged the public to report suspicious activities in their areas to the Police.

According to a policeman who took part in the raid, “the SARS team got a tip-off about the gang that operates with a green-coloured Toyota Sienna, kidnapping people. They don’t shoot in order not to attract the attention of security agents.

“We raided their hideout and arrested them. Other members of the gang are still at large, but we will still arrest them. We are still keeping the names of the suspects secret in order not to jeopardise investigations.”

Items recovered from the gang include the green-coloured car, some locally-made pistols and phones.

Reacting to the arrest of the gang, some residents of the city described them as the “gang that operates with a ghost Toyota Sienna which had created fear in everyone” and commended the Police for the arrest.