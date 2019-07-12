62-yr-old docked for parading self as monarch

A 62-year-old man, Michael Oladeji, was, yesterday, arraigned before a magistrate court sitting in Gbongan, Osun State, for parading self as the Ologbaga of Ogbaga, a community in Ayedade Local Government Area of Osun State.

He was arraigned on four-count charge bothering on impersonation, conspiracy, breach of peace and felony.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The prosecutor, S. O. Ayodele, told the court that the offence was committed at Ogbaga village in January 2016, with others at large.

He said: “You incited people against Baale Ekanade Amusan, the crowned monarch, calling him fake.

“You also paraded yourself to be the Ologbaga of Ogbaga under Ayedaade Local Government.”

The prosecutor said the offence was contrary to the provision and punishable under Section 516, 517,484, 249(D) Criminal cap 34 vol II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

Defence counsel, Mr. J. E. Adeboye, applied for the suspect’s bail in the most liberal terms, assuring the court that he would provide credible sureties to guarantee his readiness to face trial.Magistrate, A. A. Ayeni granted the accused person bail and adjourned the case till July 24 for mention.

Vanguard