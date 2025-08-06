Man, 32, docked over alleged threat to Gov Adeleke’s life

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

A 32-year-old man, Rasaq Gafar, was on Wednesday, arraigned before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, over an alleged threat on Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun.

Gafar is being charged with threat to kill, threat to life and breach of peace, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Matthew Ojei, stated that the defendant committed the offences on July 12 in Ibadan.

Ojei said that Gafar transmitted messages on social media handles threatening the governor’s life, and conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace .

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 249(D) and 323 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Defense Counsel, Mr Marvelous Ojeleye, prayed the court to grant the defendant bail in the most liberal terms.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2.5 million, with two sureties in like sum.

Ogunkanmi said that one of the sureties must own a landed property, while the other should be a blood relation of the defendant.

She adjourned the matter until Nov. 13 for a hearing.

Vanguard News