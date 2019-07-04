…Gives travel advice

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following anxiety over the planned partial closure of the Lagos-Ibandan Expressway for four months, Lagos State Government, yesterday, allayed fears of motorists, assuring that adequate measures have been put in place by the present administration to effectively manage the possible chaotic traffic situation.

The Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Taiwo Salaam, who disclosed this, stated that in the project brief made available to the State Government, the repair works would narrow both Lagos and Sagamu bound traffic into two lanes on both carriageways, respectively, planned for two months each for inward and outward traffic from the state.

He expressed confidence that Lagos is well prepared and ready for the attendant traffic situation through extensive traffic management and control for the repair works which commences on Saturday, August 3, 2019, which has been envisaged to trigger and compound traffic along the corridors.

Travel advice

Giving the travel advice, Salaam affirmed that the State had identified four locations to redirect traffic through, while the personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) as well as Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) would be on ground to provide tow vehicles and other necessary support for evacuating unexpected breakdowns.

Salaam explained that the area undergoing repairs would have floodlights and flashing lights placed in strategic places to aid vehicular movement at night, adding that having the whole area lit at night, apart from safety purposes, is also to ensure that Julius Berger completes the repair work within the stipulated period.

He also highlighted other measures already planned by the State government to include: the display of advance warning signs; day and night emergency response crew; dummy flagman to direct motorists and slip road provided on both sides of the carriageway.

Salaam added that the diversion of traffic has also been earmarked before the first bridge and that motorists coming from Kara will be diverted to the other side (outward Lagos) where an extra lane will be created; once work is done on that section, the same process will be replicated on the other side by creating an extra lane for vehicular movement.

While assuring motorists of the readiness of the state government to effectively manage the traffic situation during the period, he solicited for the understanding and cooperation of all road users and urged everyone to obey all traffic officials and signs for the entire duration of the reconstruction work.

Vanguard