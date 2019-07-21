2019 Hajj: Taraba To Airlift 545 Intending Pilgrims Tuesday 

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo —Taraba state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, has said its first batch of 545 intending pilgrims will on Tuesday leave the country for Saudi Arabia to perform this year’s hajj exercise.

Public Relations Officer of the welfare board, Hamza Baba-Muri, disclosed this Sunday when camping commenced for the intending pilgrims at Model Primary School, Jalingo.

He said “the essence of the camping is to give the intending pilgrims orientation and inform them on the laws of Saudi Arabia and Nigeria regarding pilgrimage.

” Currently Taraba have 915 intending pilgrims and we will be airlifting the first batch of 545 persons on Tuesday aboard MaxAir Airline to Saudi Arabia.”

Baba-Muri who said resource persons from other government parastatals would be on ground to sensitize the intending pilgrims, advised them to refrain from any act capable of tarnishing the image of the country. Vanguard