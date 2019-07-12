163 more stranded Nigerians return from Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received another batch of 163 Nigerian returnees who had been stranded in Libya, but assisted to come back home.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alhaji Idris Muhammed, Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Region, NEMA, confirmed the development to journalists on Friday in Lagos.

Muhammed said the returnees arrived the cargo wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 8.33p.m on Thursday aboard a chartered Al Buraq Air aircraft with registration number 5A-DMG.

He said that the returnees were assisted back to Nigeria by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union (EU) under the Assisted Voluntary Returnees Programme.

“After profiling of the returnees, there are 64 adult females, four female children and seven female infants as well as 75 adult males, three male children and 10 male infants,” Muhammed said.

The coordinator advised youths to desist from embarking on perilous journeys that could expose them to avoidable risks in search of greener pastures.

He assured the returnees that the Federal Government, NEMA and other agencies as well as development partners would continue to work together to create an enabling environment for young Nigerians.