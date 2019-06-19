YouTube Week kicks off with ‘An Evening with D’Banj’

Rotimi Agbana

Global online video sharing platform, YouTube, kicked off the celebration of ‘YouTube Week’ on Monday, June 17, 2019, with an incredible star-studded event tagged ‘An Evening with D’Banj, the much celebrated and acclaimed ‘Entertainer’ par excellence.

The event which is organized by the management of YouTube Nigeria premiered the singer’s new original series titled ‘Adventures Koko Master’, that same evening, the ‘Brotherhood’ series premiere from Accelerate TV on Tuesday, will premiere Scene One’s ‘Ayetoro’ series today, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 and end it with ‘An evening with Tuface Idibia (2Baba), tomorrow, Thursday, June 20, 2019.

According to the ‘Fall in love’ crooner, the new series, whose season one is titled ‘Tag Along’ is a fertile medium for him to share deep secrets about his personal life, experiences on the music scene, his music career and how he has been able to successfully thrive as a serial entrepreneur, musician, and entertainer.

Speaking further, he noted that he would be releasing two singles, ‘Cover me’ ft Slimcase and ‘Shy’, off his soon to be released album. The prolific entertainer, entrepreneur and philanthropist, shared tips and tricks behind his immeasurable impact in various sectors of the Nigerian economy through his multiple award-winning music career over the course of his 14-year on the music scene.

At the weeklong event, fans will have rare opportunities of a meet and greet with celebrities such as Big Brother Naija stars, Abisola Aiyeola, Tobi Bakre, Layefa Beauty, and Zeelicious Foods will be engaging and interacting with fans daily at planned events.

Speaking on the YouTube week celebration, YouTube Partnerships Manager, Addy Awofisayo, emphasized the essence of the event.

“Nigeria has a culture that is steeped in sharing and storytelling, and Nigerians are passionate about music, entertainment and education. Since its launch in Nigeria in 2011, we’ve provided a platform for Nigerians to share the country’s unique and diverse culture on a global stage, and also offer Nigerian users more relevant content. Over 5000 hours of content are uploaded to YouTube every minute”, she said.

She added, YouTube attracts a global generation that has grown up watching what they want, whenever they want, on whatever device is closest. What happens on YouTube is a reflection of what is important and relevant to the world.

YouTube has a large and passionate community where people gather and express themselves, share experiences, and reflect on what they think about and care about moment to moment. We’re very excited, this week, to bring YouTube’s Creator community and fans together to share, learn and celebrate YouTube and the Nigerian Creators who are taking our culture to the world.”

